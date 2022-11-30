Maritimo vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1, 2022

Maritimo and Rio Ave will get their Taca da Liga campaign under way when they lock horns in Group B on Thursday (December 1).

Joao Henriques’ side are unbeaten in four games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

CS Marítimo @MaritimoMadeira Os 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 para a receção ao Rio Ave já estão 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻í𝘃𝗲𝗶𝘀 nas lojas verde-rubras 🟢



Cada sócio com lugar anual dispõe de um bilhete extra



#CSMaritimo #LigaPortugal #AllianzCUP #CSMRAFC Os 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 para a receção ao Rio Ave já estão 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻í𝘃𝗲𝗶𝘀 nas lojas verde-rubras 🟢Cada sócio com lugar anual dispõe de um bilhete extra 🎫 Os 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 para a receção ao Rio Ave já estão 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻í𝘃𝗲𝗶𝘀 nas lojas verde-rubras 🟢🔴‼️ Cada sócio com lugar anual dispõe de um bilhete extra ‼️ #CSMaritimo #LigaPortugal #AllianzCUP #CSMRAFC https://t.co/ZAZ2cMloYp

Maritimo were sent crashing down to earth on November 13, as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Before that, they claimed their first win of the season on October 28, seeing off Pacos de Ferreira 1-0, a week before playing out a goalless draw with Famalicao. Following their underwhelming campaign, Maritimo are 17th in the Primeira Liga standings, five points away from Famalicao outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave secured successive league wins for the first time this season, beating Arouca 1-0 last time out.

They have now won three of their last four outings, scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets. Rio Ave will now turn their attention to the Taca da Liga, where they will look to better their group stage exit last season.

Maritimo vs Rio Ave Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 38 meetings, Maritimo boast a superior record in the fixture.

Rio have picked up ten wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Maritimo are unbeaten in their last four games against Rio, claiming three wins and a draw since a 2-0 loss in January 2019.

Maritimo have managed just one win in their 14 games this season, while they are winless in their six home games, losing four and drawing two.

Rio have won three of their last four Primeira Liga games, with a 1-0 loss to Casa Pia on October 30 being the exception.

Maritimo vs Rio Ave Prediction

Rio Ave have been in fine form in the Primeira Liga and will fancy their chances against a floundering Maritimo side. Given the contrasting form of the two sides, the visitors should claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Maritimo 0-1 Rio Ave

Maritimo vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rio Ave

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven games.)

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes