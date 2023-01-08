Maritimo vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Maritimo will welcome fourth-placed Sporting to the Estadio do Marítimo in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are winless in their last three games and played out a 1-1 draw against Rio Ave in their previous outing. Maritimo have just one win this season and are in 17th place in the standings with just seven points.

Sporting, meanwhile, have won their last three games. They resumed their campaign following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break with a 3-0 win over Pacos Ferreira at home. Pedro Porro, Nuno Santos and Paulinho scored in the first half, but the win was marred by a red card to Dario Essugo in the second half.

Maritimo vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 95 times across competitions since 1977. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 64-15.

Sporting are unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 games against Maritimo across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Sporting's last nine games, while the hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games.

The two teams last met in the Allianz Cup in December, with Sporting recording an emphatic 5-0 win at home.

Their last five meetings at Maritimo have produced under 2.5 goals.

Only last-placed Pacos Ferreira have suffered more defeats (12) than the hosts (9) in the Primeira Liga this season.

Maritimo have the second-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just nine goals, while Sporting have scored 29 goals in 14 games.

Maritimo vs Sporting Prediction

Marituno have seen an uptick in form in recent games, winning their last seven across competitions, keeping six clean sheets. Sporting, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games, suffering four defeats in their last six games, failing to score in five.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a win for the Lisbon giants seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Maritimo 1-2 Sporting

Maritimo vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sporting to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

