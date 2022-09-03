Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2022-23

Maritzburg United will play host to Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

Maritzburg United have been victorious once after six rounds of games, picking up three more points from three draws to settle for the 10th spot. The Team of Choice have scored three times so far but have conceded twice as many goals.

Although it is too early to pass judgment on their campaign, it’s seemingly not up to par as of yet. Top arrivals like Siboniso Conco, Karim Kimvuidi and Tshidiso Monamodi have not been spectacular. However, the hosts appear to be up for it as spirits are high ahead of Orlando Pirates' visit.

Orlando Pirates are flying high in the Premier Soccer League, with 11 points out of the 18 available from six outings. The Bucs sit proudly atop the standings, but three teams – Sundowns, AmaZulu and Royal AM – are hot on their heels with just one point less than the Soweto giants.

Pirates could be displaced if they suffer any form of setback – defeat or draw - in Pietermaritzburg. It’s therefore a must-win mission if they intend to strengthen their grip on the top spot. However, the Bucs will be traveling without many key players.

The game is an opportunity for Maritzburg United to build their confidence and revive a tremulous campaign.

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have come out on top in four of their last five clashes, with one game ending in a draw.

Maritzburg United form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates News

Maritzburg United

The pairing of centre-forwards Friday Samu and Tawanda Macheke did not yield the desired results in their previous meeting. However, coach John Maduka is likely to renew his faith in the duo against Pirates.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates

Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa are still recovering from injuries. Goodman Mosele is under suspension for a red card.

Injury: Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Goodman Mosele

Unavailable: None.

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted Xls

Maritzburg United (3-4-1-2): King Ndlovu (GK), Brian Dirk Hlongwa, Bonginkosi Makume, Bongani Sam, Brendon Moloisane, Given Mashikinya, Brandon theron, Keikie Karim, Genino Palace, Tawanda Macheke, Friday Samu

Orlando Pirates (3-4-3): Richard Ofori (GK), Kabelo Dlamini, Paseka Mako, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Nyongo, Miguel Timm, Innocent Maela, Bandile Shandu, Maliele Pule, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Zakhele Lepasa

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates are outright favorites for the clash, but Maritzburg United will fight for their lives to avoid another humiliation.

We expect a fierce contest that will likely end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Maritzburg United 1-1 Orlando Pirates

