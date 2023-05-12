Marseille boss believes former Arsenal star is just behind the level of 'aliens like Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland and Mbappe'

Marseille coach Igor Tudor claimed that former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is just behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe.

The Chilean forward has been in great form for the Ligue 1 side this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 40 games. He has been one of the main protagonists for Tudor's team this term. They sit third in the league with 70 points from 34 matches.

Speaking about Sanchez's impact, Tudor said (via RMC Sport):

“He is a key player for us, underlines the Olympian coach. There is an OM with and an OM without Alexis Sanchez. He is a player of another level. We may forget that, because it is someone very normal, very humble. He doesn't behave like a star."

He added:

"After aliens like Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland and Mbappé, he's just behind. He's an irreplaceable player. When he's not there , we feel it."

Sanchez has previously played for European giants like Barcelona and Arsenal. He was a crucial player for the Gunners and became a world-beater during his time in north London.

The Chilean attacker scored 80 goals and provided 45 assists in 166 matches for the Gunners. He won two FA Cup titles under Arsene Wenger before joining Manchester United in 2018.

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez once claimed he had the same abilities as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

During his time at Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez became one of the best players in the world. He took the Premier League by storm and proved to be a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

Sanchez was also a self-confident person and relied on his abilities. He once claimed that he was among the best players in the world and could have competed with anybody. Sanchez said in 2016 (via Bleacher Report):

“I have reached a level where I can compete with great players. I do not feel inferior to anybody. I liken [my qualities] to Messi and Ronaldo. I have the same abilities as them.”

Sanchez, though, was unable to find his feat at Manchester United and had a massive decline in form. He scored only five goals and provided nine assists in 45 games for the Red Devils.

