Marseille vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Marseille play host to Lorient in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome this Sunday (May 12). Marseille have had a disappointing season by their standards, but could relegate Lorient this weekend, making this one interesting.

The home side currently sit in 9th place, but unlike most Ligue 1 sides, they do have three games remaining. With a potential maximum points total of 53, this means that Marseille still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe next season. However, they have only won once in their last six games and crashed out of the UEFA Europa League against Atalanta this week.

Lorient, meanwhile, can still survive from a mathematical perspective, but for all intents and purposes, they are doomed. They currently sit in 17th place, have a terrible goal difference, and will be relying on two wins and a major swing elsewhere to stay up. Given they have lost their last six games, it seems unlikely.

Marseille vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Unsurprisingly given their recent campaigns, Marseille are unbeaten against Lorient in their last six meetings. Furthermore, they have won their last four home games against this weekend's visitors, and have not lost to them at the Stade Velodrome since 2015.

Interestingly though, games between these teams at the Stade Velodrome have tended to be high-scoring affairs. Their last six meetings there have seen a total of 26 goals.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-D-W

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-L

Marseille vs Lorient Team News

Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi is suspended for this game due to accumulated yellow cards, while a further two players are out with injuries.

Injured: Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nadir

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonardo Balerdi

Lorient

A total of six players are likely to miss out for Lorient, who do not have anyone suspended for this game.

Injured: Bamba Dieng, Formose Mendy, Ayman Kari

Doubtful: Quentin Boisgard, Igor Silva, Bonke Innocent

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Lorient Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Jonathan Clauss, Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Quentin Merlin, Azzedine Ounahi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jordan Veretout, Iliman Ndiaye, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Amine Harit

Lorient Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yvon Mvogo, Nathaniel Adjei, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi, Panos Katseris, Laurent Abergel, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy, Imran Louza, Mohamed Bamba, Julien Ponceau

Marseille vs Lorient Prediction

If Marseille had nothing to play for, Lorient might see themselves as in with a chance here, as they should - theoretically - be desperate for points right now.

However, given the home side still hold hopes of European qualification this season, it seems doubtful that they'll take their foot off the gas. In fact, given the relative weakness of their opposition, it's more likely that Marseille will want to send a message following their loss to Atalanta.

Expect a home win, then, that condemns Lorient to Ligue 2 for next season.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Lorient