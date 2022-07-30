Marseille vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Marseille will entertain AC Milan at the Stade Vélodrome in a pre-season friendly game ahead of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday.

Marseille will get their Ligue 1 campaign underway next week as they host Stade Reims in their season opener next Sunday. They have endured mixed results in their friendly games thus far, recording just one win while suffering two defeats and playing out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last time around.

AC Milan, the reigning Serie A champions, have one more friendly game left to play ahead of their 2022-23 campaign. They will return to Italy after three friendly games away from home next week as they take on Vicenza. After that friendly game, they will get their title defense underway against Udinese on August 13.

Marseille will be looking to sign off with a win but are not expected to field a strong starting XI here to preserve key players for their campaign opener next week.

Marseille vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met five times thus far, with all meetings coming in various stages of the UEFA Champions League. The biggest match between the two sides took place in the final of the 1992-93 edition of the competition, in which Marseille secured a 1-0 win thanks to Basile Boli.

The win in the final was Marseille's only triumph against Milan, who lead 2-1 in wins while the remaining two games have ended in draws.

Milan have scored nine goals in their three friendly games thus far and have let in four goals, keeping their first clean sheet of the pre-season in their previous outing against Wolfsberg.

Marseille have been slightly poor in their friendly games, scoring five times and conceding seven goals.

Marseille vs AC Milan Prediction

As per sources, over 53,000 tickets have been sold for the game, so there is a lot of interest in the match from the fans. This will be the biggest game yet for the two sides in the pre-season and it is expected to be closely contested.

While producing a positive outcome here will be the objective for both sides, Marseille have their first Ligue 1 campaign on the horizon and will not risk key players in this friendly game.

AC Milan have fielded strong starting XIs in their friendly games thus far and the trend is expected to continue this weekend. Marseille have not scored in two of their last three games but should be able to find the back of the net on their home turf.

As there's not much at stake in this game, a stalemate might ensue here.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 AC Milan

Marseille vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Cedric Bakambu to score or assist at any time - Yes.

