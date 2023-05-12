Marseille vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Marseille will welcome last-placed Angers to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The visitors will be relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the season as they have just 14 points from 34 games, with 17th-placed Nantes having 32 points. Angers have lost four games in a row and suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Monaco last Sunday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run come to an end after eight games last week as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Lens. Following the defeat, they gave up the second place in the league table to Lens. They fell two goals behind in the 60th minute of the game and Dimitri Payet scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

They will need to avoid dropping points in their remaining games of the season if they are to secure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

Marseille vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 56 times in all competitions since 1956. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record currently with 24 wins. The visitors have 15 wins to their name and 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, outscoring them 11-4 in that period.

Angers have lost 22 of their last 26 league matches.

Angers have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 11 league matches.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors.

Angers have just one win in their travels this season, losing their last five away games on the spin.

Marseille vs Angers Prediction

Les Phocéens have picked up 40 points since Ligue 1 resumed after the FIFA World Cup, more than any other side in the competition. They have won their last two games at home and will be looking to make it three in a row.

Les Noirs et Blancs have nothing but pride left to play for this season and might just be able to pull through an upset. But they have lost their last five away games and are winless at Sunday's venue since 2015.

Considering the recent history and current form of the two teams, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Angers

Marseille vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sánchez to score or assist any time - Yes

