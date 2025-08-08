Marseille vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Marseille will entertain Aston Villa at the Stade Vélodrome in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match, while Villa will play one more friendly before heading back to England.

Les Phocéens have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far and were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla last week. Mason Greenwood continued his form to give his side the lead in the 24th minute, but Sevilla leveled the score 10 minutes later.

The visitors recorded their biggest win of the preseason earlier this week as goals from Emi Buendía, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, and Donyell Malen helped them to a comfortable 4-0 triumph. They will play Villarreal on Sunday before getting their Premier League campaign underway next week.

Marseille vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Les Minots have met English teams 33 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have registered eight wins while suffering 18 losses.

Villa have squared off against French teams 12 times thus far. They have five wins and five losses in these games. They met Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last season and suffered a 5-4 loss on aggregate.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four friendlies, scoring 10 goals.

Les Phocéens have played a 1-1 draw in three of their last four friendlies.

Seven of Les Minots' eight wins against English teams have been registered at home.

Villa have recorded two wins on their travels against French teams.

Les Phocéens are unbeaten in their last five home games, including friendlies. They have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Marseille vs Aston Villa Prediction

Les Minots drew their first home game of the preseason last week and will look to improve upon that record here. Notably, they are winless in their last three friendly games against English teams and were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland in 2024.

The Villans eased past Roma 4-0 on Wednesday and will look to continue that form. They have scored at least two goals in their last four friendlies. Morgan Rogers was injured in that match and he is likely to be rested by Unai Emery.

Both teams head into the match in good form and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 Aston Villa

Marseille vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

