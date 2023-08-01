Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive Marseille side at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.

Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Marseille finished in third place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. Les Olympiens edged RKC Waalwijk to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayer Leverkusen secured a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga table last season and have also flattered to deceive in recent months. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen have played out only one match against each other - a friendly encounter in July 2020 that produced an emphatic 4-1 victory for Marseille.

Bayer Leverkusen endured a difficult end to their 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign and were winless in their last seven league games of the season.

Marseille also suffered a disappointing end to their 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign and suffered defeat in each of their last three league games, conceding a total of five goals in the process.

Bayer Leverkusen have struggled to impose themselves on their pre-season tour, following up on their shock defeat against Paderborn with yet another loss against Real Sociedad.

Alexis Sanchez was in sensational form for Marseille last season and topped their goalscoring charts with an impressive 14 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Florian Wirtz was one of Bayer Leverkusen's best players last season and bagged six assists in only 11 appearances for his side.

Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Marseille have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Cengiz Under can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen have an array of young talents in their ranks but will need to come of age as a unit this year. Marseille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes