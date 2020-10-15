Marseille vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

After the end of the international break, France’s Ligue 1 resumes this weekend and on Saturday evening, Bordeaux visit Marseille.

Both sides occupy a similar mid-table spot after six games, with Bordeaux in ninth and Marseille in 10th. A win could propel them up as high as fifth, so even in these early days, there’s quite a lot at stake here.

Marseille vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Marseille started the 2020-21 campaign in good form, defeating reigning champions Paris St. Germain in their second game. However, since then, they’ve slipped somewhat. Their last three matches have ended in draws, and Andre Villas-Boas will be desperate to see his side regain the form that saw them finish second in 2019-20.

Bordeaux have fared a little better recently – they defeated Dijon 3-0 in their last match – but overall, they’ve seen mixed results so far season. They’ve picked up two wins, three draws, and one defeat.

Recent results between the two sides favour Marseille. They defeated Bordeaux 3-1 at the Stade Velodrome in 2019-20, and then drew 0-0 at the Matmut Atlantique.

Marseille form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Bordeaux form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Marseille vs Bordeaux Team News

Andre Villas-Boas will be pleased to note that Marseille have no injury concerns right now, but they will be without winger Dimitri Payet in this game. The French international is suspended following his straight red card against Lyon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dimitri Payet

Bordeaux will be unable to call upon Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Another doubt is Mozambican defender Mexer, who is still recovering from an injury, although he might make the bench.

Injured: Samuel Kalu

Doubtful: Mexer

Suspended: None

It's a bird... it's a plane... it's Over Mandanda ! #TrainingFCGB pic.twitter.com/d2QvLk2FI8 — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) October 8, 2020

Marseille vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro, Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara, Florian Thauvin, Valentin Rongier, Morgan Sanson, Maxime Lopez, Dario Benedetto

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Pablo, Loris Benito, Toma Basic, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo, Nicolas de Preville, Remi Oudin, Josh Maja

Marseille vs Bordeaux Prediction

Given Marseille’s recent struggles, this could be a tight game to call. However, the international break may have given Villas-Boas’ side a chance to reset themselves and they’ll be hoping to bring back the form they showed in the 2019-20 season.

However, Bordeaux are a solid outfit who are quite tough to beat, and they’ve only conceded two goals thus far in their first six matches. With the likes of Thauvin and Sanson in their side, Marseille have the quality to win here, and we think that will be the case, but it won’t be easy and another draw is definitely a possibility.

Prediction: Marseille 1-0 Bordeaux