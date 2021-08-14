Marseille vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and Bordeaux at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille got their 2021-22 campaign off to a good start last weekend with a thrilling win over Montpellier, while Bordeaux were defeated by newly promoted Clermont.

So will Marseille condemn Bordeaux to their second defeat of the season? Or will the visitors bounce back with an upset win?

One of Marseille’s last games in the 2020-21 campaign saw them draw 3-3 with Montpellier, and the two sides picked up where they left off during last weekend’s season opener.

Montpellier took a 2-0 lead, only for Marseille to come roaring back, eventually winning 2-3 through a Dimitri Payet goal.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men ended their previous campaign in strong fashion – losing just one of their last eight games – and last weekend’s win gives them hope of an impressive season.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, ended the 2020-21 campaign in 12th place, but it was a somewhat deceiving finish. They were only five points from the relegation play-off, and lost 12 of their final 17 games.

And despite replacing boss Jean-Louis Gasset with former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic, last weekend’s disappointing home loss to Clermont was worrying. Bordeaux failed to score despite taking ten shots, and conceded 19 shots in return.

Marseille vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Bordeaux will also be worried about their historic results against Marseille. They have beaten Marseille just once in their past six meetings. Overall, these two teams have played 74 times with Bordeaux winning 28 times to Marseille's 19. There have been 27 draws historically in this fixture.

The last meeting between the two sides was in February this year which ended in a goalless draw.

Marseille form guide (competitive games only): D-L-W-D-W

Bordeaux form guide (competitive games only): W-L-W-W-L

"I'm not nervous about the @orangevelodrome. I wouldn't be here otherwise. It's a massive plus! Many teams would love to play for fans in a stadium like the Orange Velodrome."



- 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝘆𝗲 is ready to be home. ARE YOU? #OMFCGB pic.twitter.com/qlGJmRnjhA — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 13, 2021

Marseille vs Bordeaux Team News

Marseille

Striker Arkadiusz Milik is set to miss the game with an injury, while defender Duje Caleta-Car is not expected to be involved due to a potential transfer away from the club.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: Duje Caleta-Car

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Defender Paul Baysse is expected to miss out for Bordeaux with an injury.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙 Vladimir Petkovic : "Aller à Marseille non pas pour ne pas perdre, mais pour gagner" #OMFCGB pic.twitter.com/1JY0t88ECM — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 13, 2021

Marseille vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Leonardo Balerdi, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Konrad De La Fuente, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Ibrahima Sissoko, Otavio, Remi Oudin, Yacine Adli, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo

Marseille vs Bordeaux Prediction

After Marseille’s strong first game against Montpellier, they will be hopeful of getting a result here, and the likelihood is that they will.

Bordeaux looked largely toothless in their loss to Clermont and are probably going to be outgunned by Marseille if they do attempt to pour forwards in attack.

Therefore, a home win is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Marseille 3-0 Bordeaux

