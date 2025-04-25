Marseille vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Marseille welcome Brest to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts are second in the standings, with a two-point lead over fourth-placed Lille, while Brest have registered 13 wins in 30 games and are ninth.

Marseiile suffered a 3-0 loss at Monaco earlier this month but bounced back with a 5-1 home triumph over Montpellier last week. Mason Greenwood bagged a brace, while Jonathan Rowe and Adrien Rabiot scored in the second half.

Brest, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 end after five games last week with a 3-1 home loss to Lens. Pierre Lees-Melou gave them the lead in the 13th minute before Goduine Koyalipou pulled Lens level four minutes later. Neil El Aynaoui and Wesley Saïd strikes helped Lens to a comeback win.

Marseille vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times across competitions, with Marseille leading 17-9.

They last met in the campaign opener in August, where Marseille registered a 5-1 away win.

Three of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Brest scoring in three games.

Marseille have lost one of their last 10 Ligue 1 home games, winning seven.

Brest have won one of their last five away games across competitions, conceding 14 times.

Marseille vs Brest Prediction

Marseille have six wins in their last 12 league games, losing six times. They have scored 15 goals in their last five home Ligue 1 outings.

Leonardo Balerdi is struggling with a knee injury and will likely be rested, while Ruben Blanco and Chancel Mbemba aren't in contention to start.

Brest, meanwhile, have conceded thrice in their last two league games. They have lost one of their last seven Ligue 1 away games, winning four. They have also won two of their last three away meetings against Marseille.

Justin Bourgault, Soumaila Coulibaly and Bradley Locko are sidelined with injuries, while Marco Bizot is suspended. Ludovic Ajorque and Jordan Amavi will undergo late fitness tests.

Marseille have a good recent home record and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Brest

Marseille vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: First team to score - Marseille

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

