Marseille vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Marseille will welcome Brest to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts are guaranteed to finish at least third in the league table, so they will play in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season. They trail second-placed Lens by five points and with just two games left to play in the league, might not be able to finish second.

They suffered their second defeat in three games last week, falling to a 2-1 away loss to Lille. Jonathan Clauss had given them the lead in the 29th minute but Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba scored in the second half to overturn the deficit.

Brest have seen an upturn in form recently and recorded a second win on the spin last time around. Goals from Franck Honorat and Steve Mounie helped them to a 2-1 home win over Clermont Foot.

Marseille vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 28 times in all competitions since 1972. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 15 wins. The visitors have seven wins to their name while six meetings between them have ended in draws.

They played a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in August. The previous eight meetings between them had produced conclusive results.

The visitors have just one win in their 15 away meetings against the hosts, with that win coming last season.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last nine league outings. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six league games.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording three wins in a row.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games and have just one win in their travels in 2023.

Marseille vs Brest Prediction

Les Phocéens have been slightly inconsistent recently, suffering two defeats in their last four outings, though both came in their travels. At home, they have fared better with three wins in a row. They have won 12 of their 15 home encounters against the visitors so will look to count on home advantage again.

Les Pirates have enjoyed a solid run recently, with six of their 10 wins this term coming since March. They have three wins from their last four games, though they have just one win in their travels in Ligue 1 since October.

Considering the hosts' record against the visitors at Saturday's venue, a defeat for them seems unlikely. The visitors look to be in good touch at the moment and we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 Brest

Marseille vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jérémy Le Douaron to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes