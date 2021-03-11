Marseille vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees Marseille play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table, while Brest sit seven places below them in 13th.

New boss Jorge Sampaoli will aim to lead Marseille to their second win in a week, while Brest will hope to spring an upset.

Marseille vs Brest Head-to-Head

Marseille are coming into this game off the back of a strong win over Rennes in a rescheduled match on Wednesday night.

The match, which was postponed in January due to fan protests at Marseille’s training ground, ended with an 88th-minute winner from Mickael Cuisance.

Marseille have now lost just twice since the departure of former boss Andre Villas-Boas in early February. Their recent form suggests they could make a late surge up the table towards European qualification.

Meanwhile, Brest picked up their first win in four league games on 3 March, defeating strugglers Dijon 3-1.

Inconsistent form throughout 2020-21 has seen Brest float around the mid-table area this season.

Advertisement

However, their porous defense is definitely a concern. They’ve now conceded 50 goals – giving them the third-worst defensive record in Ligue 1.

The last time these two sides faced off, we were treated to a thriller that saw Marseille win 3-2 thanks to a late winner from Duje Caleta-Car.

In fact, Brest have not defeated Marseille since February 2012.

Marseille form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Brest form guide: D-L-L-W-L

𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒄𝒌. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲 ♟️



This move by @PipaBenedetto, Luis Henrique & @MichaelCUISANCE pushed our Olympiens over the line and into the win column! #OMSRFC



𝗢𝗠 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗘 | https://t.co/WCZxTUW0uI pic.twitter.com/Gjauhjn7C5 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) March 11, 2021

Marseille vs Brest Team News

Marseille

Valentin Rongier and Jordan Amavi are sidelined for the home side in this game. They are expected back later in the month.

Injured: Valentin Rongier, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest have two players unavailable for this game due to knee injuries. Defenders Christophe Herelle and Denys Bain remain sidelined.

Injured: Christophe Herelle, Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

#OMSB29 Avant le déplacement des Brestois ce samedi à Marseille, retrouvez l'intégralité de la conférence de presse 👉 https://t.co/mYuDpBUlUF pic.twitter.com/7J93y90poc — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) March 11, 2021

Marseille vs Brest Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Pol Lirola, Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Pape Gueye, Boubacar Kamara, Mickael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Haris Belkebla, Jean Lucas, Paul Lasne, Franck Honorat, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Marseille vs Brest Prediction

This could be a close match to call as neither side have been in tremendous form recently. However, Marseille’s squad may give them a higher ceiling than Brest.

Marseille may also benefit from the “new manager bounce” and the confidence boost that comes with it. We expect a tight home win in this fixture.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Brest