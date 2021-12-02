Marseille vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Marseille take on Brest at the Stade Velodrome in a Ligue 1 match.

Marseille are currently in second position in the table, while Brest are lower in 11th place.

With both teams on excellent runs, though, both will be looking to win here. So who will emerge victorious?

Marseille defeated Nantes 0-1 on Wednesday to extend their current unbeaten run to six games.They now sit in second place in Ligue 1, although they are a massive 12 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have lost just twice this season. While they haven’t scored tons of goals, they do boast the joint-tightest defense in Ligue 1 having conceded just 12 goals thus far.

Brest, meanwhile, have recovered from a dodgy start to the campaign to really shoot up the table in recent weeks.

Michel Der Zakarian’s side failed to win any of their first eleven games and looked dead certs for relegation. Since then, they have won five in a row, including victories over Monaco and Lens.

Despite sitting far lower in the table, Brest have managed to score more goals this season than their opponents this weekend, having scored 23 thus far.

Marseille vs Brest Head-to-Head

There have been 23 games played between the two sides in the past. Marseille have the upper hand with 12 wins to Brest's six victories. Five games have ended all square.

Recent meetings between these sides favor Marseille. They’ve beaten Brest in five of their last six encounters.

Marseille form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Brest form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Marseille vs Brest Team News

Marseille

Cengiz Under is expected to miss out due to a back injury.

Injured: Cengiz Under

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

The visitors have four players who are expected to miss this match.

Injured: Hianga’a M’Bock, Sebastian Cibois, Paul Lasne, Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Brest Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pau Lopez, Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Faivre, Lucien Agoume, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie

Marseille vs Brest Prediction

This is a tough one to call as both sides have been in supreme form as of late and their momentum may be tricky to stop.

Marseille are probably favorites due to their home advantage and slightly deeper squad, but given Brest’s attacking talent and current form, they can’t be counted out.

It’ll be a close game, but expect a tight home win here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Brest

Edited by Shardul Sant