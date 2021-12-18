Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22 

Olympique Marseille will welcome Cannet Rocheville to Stade Velodrome for a round of 64 fixture in the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Monday. Bamba Dieng's spectacular overhead kick in the 62nd minute got Les Phocéens on their way to securing all three points.

Cannet Rocheville secured their spot at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Bastia-Borgo. Mike Core and Idrissa Moulaye scored first-half goals to force a shootout.

They secured maximum points with a 2-1 away victory over Rousset Ste Victoire on Saturday. Mike Core scored a brace to help his side secure a win despite being reduced to 10 men.

Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and they will each go all out for the win to progress to the next round.

The home side have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, while Cannet Rocheville have four wins from their last five games.

Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Cannet Rocheville form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville Team News

Marseille

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cannet Rocheville

There are also no known injury concerns for the visiting team. However, Jose Furtado is suspended due to his red card at the weekend.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jose Furtado

Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Camara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Cannet Rocheville Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Montay; Jeremy Chabrolin, Iheb Lahouel, Kemil Abdallah, Dylan Scordato; Mike Core, Mehdi Bennani, Hichem Ferreri; Omar Tahtouh, Anthony Calatayud, Romain Chauvet

Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville Prediction

Marseille play in the French top-flight and have European pedigree while Cannet Rocheville ply their trade in the fifth division, highlighting the gulf between the two sides.

The home side are also on a good run of form which will boost their confidence and, barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Marseille to scale through to the next round with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Marseille 4-0 Cannet Rocheville

Edited by Peter P