Marseille vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Marseille face off with Clermont at the Stade Velodrome in a Ligue 1 match.

Marseille currently sit in second place in the table behind only Paris St-Germain, while Clermont are down in 15th spot.

Can Marseille brush aside their newly-promoted opponents this weekend, or will Clermont spring somewhat of an upset?

Marseille vs Clermont Head-to-Head

With only four losses to their name in their first 24 games this season, Marseille have enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 campaign thus far.

Currently in second place behind only Paris St-Germain, Jorge Sampaoli’s men have won five of their last eight games, including their most recent two.

Last weekend saw them defeat Metz 1-2, and in European action this week, they defeated Qarabag 3-1.

Clermont, meanwhile, picked up two wins in a row before falling to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Saint-Etienne last weekend.

Pascal Gastien’s men currently sit on 24 points, three clear of the drop zone, but they’ll need to find their form again quickly if they definitely want to remain in Ligue 1 for next season.

Most notably, they will want to score more goals, with only two sides managing less than their 24 thus far.

The last time these sides faced off, Marseille ran out 0-1 winners back in late October. It was the first league meeting between the teams, as Clermont have never played in the top flight until the current season.

Marseille form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Clermont form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Marseille vs Clermont Team News

Marseille

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli will be able to call upon a full strength squad for this game, as no players have been reported as injured.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont

Josue Albert is out with a bout of COVID-19, while Jean-Claude Billong is also a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jean-Claude Billong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Josue Albert

Marseille vs Clermont Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik, Cedric Bakambu

Clermont predicted XI (4-3-3): Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Alidu Seidu, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Yohann Magnin, Jim Allevinah, Mohamed Bayo, Elbasan Rashani

Marseille vs Clermont Prediction

Clermont have the ability to make this game a little tricky for Marseille, but unfortunately, it’s hard to see the visitors getting anything from this encounter.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men are in a rich vein of form at the minute, and against lower-level opposition, they seem supremely confident. When you add in Clermont’s profligacy, the likelihood here is a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Clermont

