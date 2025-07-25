Marseille vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Marseille will square off against Girona at the Estadi de la FAF in the AirCup football tournament, a preseason friendly tournament, on Saturday. Les Phocéens will take on Valencia in the second match of the tournament next week.

Les Minots have played two friendlies thus far. After a 5-0 win over Excelsior Maassluis in their opener, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Olympic Charleroi. Mason Greenwood scored the equalizer in the second half. He had bagged a hat-trick against Excelsior.

Blanquivermells got their preseason underway with a comfortable 5-0 away win over fourth-tier side Olot. Yáser Asprilla, Cristhian Stuani, Abel Ruiz, Yangel Herrera, and Jastin García were on the scoresheet in that match.

They were last in action in the Copa Catalunya final earlier this week and defeated Espanyol 5-4 in the penalty shootout after the score ended goalless in regulation time.

Marseille vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Les Phocéens have met Spanish teams 22 times in all competitions. They have a poor record in these games, suffering 11 defeats. They have six wins and five games have ended in draws.

Blanquivermells have met a French opponent just once, with that meeting taking place against Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League last season. They suffered a 1-0 away loss to the eventual champions.

Les Minots are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording five wins. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in these wins.

Gironistes have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Marseille vs Girona Prediction

Les Phocéens have scored six goals in two friendlies thus far and will look to continue that goalscoring run here. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in friendlies and have scored at least three goals in four games in that period.

Blanquivermells have kept clean sheets in their two preseason games and will look to build on that form. They will be without the services of Iván Martín and Daley Blind due to injuries. Abel Ruiz picked up an injury in the Copa Catalunya earlier this week and is unlikely to be risked here.

Les Minots have enjoyed good recent form and considering their six-game unbeaten run in friendlies, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Girona

Marseille vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

