Marseille vs Hyeres Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Marseille will play host to Hyeres at Stade Francis Turcan in Coupe de France on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts have won ten Coupe de France titles, their biggest success in any competition. However, they last won it in 1988-89 and have been runners-up on four occasions. The hosts are entering this year’s edition in the Round of 64 and will compete in Group A alongside four other Ligue 1 sides.

Les Phoceens are expected to ease past this stage ,considering their brilliant form in the top flight. They sit third on 36 points, behind PSG (44) and Lens (40). Igor Tudor’s men have not lost in their last five league games (W4, D1). They will likely triumph in their first clash with Hyeres.

The fourth-tier side began their campaign in the first round, where they saw off fifth-tier team FC Alberes Argeles on penalties 4-2. Hyeres were also stretched to penalties in the second round, which they won 4-2 against Union Saint-Esteve Espoir (sixth tier). However, beating Marseille could be a task too far.

Hyeres was bought last year by French businessman Mourad Boudjellal, after several futile attempts to buy Marseille. The expected investment in recruitment is yet to materialise, which has affected the outfit's competitiveness. However, they sit sixth in National 2 after 14 games and hope to earn a promotion to Division 3.

Marseille vs Hyeres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille were knocked out of the competition last season by eventual winners Nice 4-1.

The hosts have three losses in the last five home games, winning twice.

Marseille have scored14 goals in their last five outings, conceding seven.

Hyères have scored three goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Marseille have won four times in their last five games, losing once, while Hyeres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Marseille – W-W-L-W-W; Hyeres – D-W-L-D-W

Marseille vs Hyeres Prediction

Nuno Tavares and Alexis Sanchez will have the opportunity to improve on their five-goal tallies, but Amine Harit is out with an injury.

Hyeres, meanwhile, will strive to disrupt the Ligue 1 giants but will likely be overwhelmed. Marseille are hugely favoured to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Marseille 4-1 Hyeres

Marseille vs Hyeres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hyeres to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes