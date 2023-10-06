Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Marseille play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Velodrome this Sunday.

Surprisingly, both of these teams are currently on nine points, with newly promoted Le Havre sitting two spots above Marseille in 10th place.

So can the favoured home side pull off a win this weekend, or will Le Havre upset the odds and claim victory?

Marseille vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have won their last six meetings with Le Havre, although they have not played them in a league match since 2009. Their last meeting came in the Coupe de France in 2012 and saw Marseille run out 3-1 winners.

Despite claiming nine points from their first seven games, Marseille have not won in the league since August 26’s win over Brest. They have lost their last two games, falling to Paris St. Germain and Monaco.

Le Havre fell to defeat last weekend against Lille, but this was actually the newly-promoted side’s first defeat since the second matchweek of the season.

Le Havre’s Nabil Alioui has four goals to his name this season, putting him joint-third in the overall scoring charts in Ligue 1. Josue Casimir, meanwhile, has delivered three assists.

Marseille have only had three days to prepare for this game after drawing 2-2 with Premier League side Brighton in the Europa League on Thursday. That game saw them give up a 2-0 lead.

Marseille vs Le Havre Prediction

Marseille have not failed to beat Le Havre in any of their previous six meetings, so could this weekend be the match to change that?

On paper, it’s possible, as Le Havre have been in better form than their hosts and have also had far more time to prepare for the game, while Marseille may be tired from their European exploits in midweek.

However, the home side remain the far superior team in terms of overall talent, and while Le Havre have looked good at times, they haven’t really played any of Ligue 1’s truly big hitters yet.

With that in mind, the prediction is a Marseille win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Le Havre

Marseille vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Marseille have only kept two clean sheets this season while Le Havre have proven to be dangerous in front of goal).

Tip 3: Marseille to score in the first 30 minutes – Yes (Marseille have scored in the opening 30 minutes in five of their seven games this season).