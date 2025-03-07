Marseille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Marseille invite Lens to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are second in the points table but trail leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 13 points, while Lens are ninth in the standings.

Marseille have four wins in their last six league games, losing two. After a shock 3-0 loss at Auxerre last month, they bounced back with a 2-0 home triumph over Nantes. After a goalless first half, Amine Gouiri and Mason Greenwood scored in quick succession after the break.

Lens, meanwhile, have suffered four consecutive defeats. They lost 4-3 to Le Havre last week at home. Neil El Aynaoui, Ruben Aguilar and Florian Sotoca were on the scoresheet, but a stoppage-time penalty from Ahmed Mahgoub helped Le Havre to a comeback win.

Marseille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times across competitions, with Marseille leading 45-43.

Both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings last season. Marseille registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Both teams have conceded 29 goals in 24 league games. Marseille have outscored Lens 52-29.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 home games, recording five wins. They have scored 17 goals in these games.

Their last seven league meetings have seen Marseille win three and lose four.

Marseille vs Lens Prediction

Marseille have won four of their last five games, scoring 10 times and conceding six. They are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring 10 goals.

Derek Cornelius will serve a suspension, while Amir Murillo, Amine Harit, Faris Moumbagna and Robinio Vaz are nursing injuries. Ruben Blanco remains a long-term absentee.

Lens, meanwhile, have won three of their nine games in 2025, losing six. They have lost their last four league games, conceding 11 times.

Denis Petric, Martin Satriano, Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Jhoanner Chavez will miss out due to injuries. Herve Koffi, Neil El Aynaoui and Jeremy Agbonifo are major doubts. M'Bala Nzola, Facundo Medina, Adrien Thomasson and Angelo Fulgini will serve suspensions.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Lens' lengthy absentee list, expect Marseille to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Lens

Marseille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

