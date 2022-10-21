Marseille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Marseille will entertain Lens at the Stade Velodrome in an enticing Ligue 1 clash on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are in fourth place in the standings with 23 points. In the first Le Classique of the season, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against PSG last week, with Neymar netting a first-half winner. After falling 2-1 to Ajaccio in their next game, Marseille now trail reigning champions and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by six points.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG 🟡



Here's all you need to know Six home games: six wins. @RCLens are third in #Ligue1UberEats after making an historic start to the season!Here's all you need to know Six home games: six wins. @RCLens are third in #Ligue1UberEats after making an historic start to the season! 🔴🟡Here's all you need to know ⤵️

Lens, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in a 1-0 win over Montpellier, thanks to Wesley Said's winner, after losing against local rivals Lille earlier this month. They are third in the standings with 24 points.

Marseille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 101 times across competitions. Marseiile have a narrow 41-38 lead in wins, while 22 games have ended in draws.

The last four games between them at Marseille have produced conclusive results, with two wins for each team.

Lens have won on their last two trips to Marseille. Interestingly, both teams recorded away wins in this fixture last season.

Lens (18) have scored the fewest goals of any team in the top seven in Ligue 1. Marseille have scored 20 goals in 11 games.

Both teams have conceded eight league goals this season, which is the second-best defensive record in the league, only behind PSG (5).

Lens' last six league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, while Marseille have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in five games this season.

Marseille vs Lens Prediction

After winning four games in a row at home Marseille are winless in their last two games at home. They have scored at least once in their six home games in Ligue 1 and should score here.

Lens have just one win on their travels and have failed to score in their last two away games. They have played out low-scoring games in their recent outings, and the trend could continue here.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lens

Marseille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Sotoca to score any time - Yes.

