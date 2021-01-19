Marseille vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Football action continues in France, with Marseille facing Lens in a French Ligue 1 showdown on Wednesday.

Marseille currently sit in sixth place in the table, and are looking for their second win of 2021. Lens, meanwhile, are 10th, but could move up the table with a win.

Both sides are capable of scoring plenty of goals, and this could be an entertaining game for fans and neutrals alike.

Marseille vs Lens Head-to-Head

After a strong run of six wins on the bounce between October and December, Marseille have struggled in recent weeks.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side have won just one of their last six fixtures. In their most recent fixture, they fell to defeat at home to strugglers Nimes.

Marseille are clearly a strong side, but they need to return to form quickly if they want to fight for European contention.

Lens, meanwhile, have had no issues with scoring goals during 2020-21. They’ve hit 29 thus far – three more than Marseille. However, they have also conceded 29, which is why they’re only in a mid-table position.

Lens have also started 2021 badly, losing two of their three games and most recently drawing with Nantes. Their last win came on 23 December, a 2-1 victory over Brest.

Recent results between the two favor Marseille, who have won five of their last six meetings with Lens.

Marseille form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Lens form guide: L-W-L-L-D

"I would like to say sorry to the supporters: this defeat is very heavy. We've risked falling behind the teams in front of us. I am not very happy. We need to talk to each other in the next few hours. I am disappointed with the performance."



- 𝙰𝚅𝙱 pic.twitter.com/L6Qg78fssi — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 17, 2021

Marseille vs Lens Team News

Marseille

Marseille will be without Boubacar Kamara, who came off injured against Nimes. Jordan Amavi is also injured and will not feature in this match.

Steve Mandanda is also a doubt, while Luis Henrique is still recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Boubacar Kamara, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: Steve Mandanda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Luis Henrique

Lens

Cheick Traore is out for Lens after picking up an injury. Meanwhile, midfielder Yannick Cahuzac is suspended following an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yannick Cahuzac

Marseille vs Lens Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yohann Pele, Pol Lirola, Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier, Pape Gueye, Florian Thauvin, Morgan Sanson, Dimitri Payet, Dario Benedetto

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Clement Michelin, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Issiaga Sylla, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Marseille vs Lens Prediction

This is a tight match to call given Lens’ scoring capabilities, and Marseille’s dodgy form of late.

Both sides have the capability of winning, but Marseille’s slightly tighter defence might make the difference. We expect a number of goals, but the hosts to come out on top.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Lens