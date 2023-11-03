Marseille vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Marseille will invite Lille to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts saw their league game against rivals Lyon postponed last week after Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo were injured after their bus was pelted with stones near Marseille’s Stade Velodrome. The match has been rescheduled and will be played in December.

The visitors made it two wins on the spin last week, recording a 2-0 home win over Monaco, thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Bafodé Diakité. With three wins in their last four league outings, they find themselves in fourth place in the league table with 18 points to their name.

Across all competitions, they are unbeaten in their last six games, recording four wins.

Marseille vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 118 times in all competitions since 1945. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 50 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals 38 times and 30 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have just one win on their travels this season and have drawn five of their eight away games in all competitions.

Lille are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, with five games in that period producing fewer than 2.5 goals. They have kept four clean sheets in these games.

Marseille have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season, with that loss coming in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in August. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five home games.

Interestingly, the hosts have not kept clean sheets in their last 11 Ligue 1 meetings against the visitors.

Marseille vs Lille Prediction

Les Phocéens did not play last week and will look to make the most of the rest in this match. They have just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions, with both coming at home last month.

They are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets, and are expected to have the upper hand in this match. Pau Lopez is a confirmed absentee while Francois Regis Mughe and Azzedine Ounahi have minor knocks and might sit this one out.

Leonardo Balerdi's suspension will cause a selection dilemma for head coach Gennaro Gattuso, with Bamo Meité expected to fill in for the Argentine defender.

Les Dogues head into the match in great form, winning three games in a row across all competitions. They have just one win in their last 10 away games in Ligue 1, which is a cause for concern.

Hakon Haraldsson is struggling with a calf injury and is a doubt for the match. Tiago Djaló is a long-term absentee as he is currently nursing a knee injury.

Lille head into the match in better form and have won three of their last five league meetings against the hosts. Interestingly, they have just one win in their away games against Marseille since 2012. Home advantage should come into play for Marseille, who also head into the match better-rested than the visitors.

With that in mind, the two teams are expected to settle for a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lille

Marseille vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Edon Zhegrova to score or assist any time - Yes