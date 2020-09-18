Marseille vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille welcome Lille to the Stade Orange Velodrome in gameweek 4 of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

Lille aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign that has seen them rise to fourth in the table, while eighth-placed Marseille will be hoping to leagfrog their visitors with a victory on Sunday.

After their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique, Marseille came crashing back to earth with a 0-2 defeat to Saint-Etienne at home. Alvaro Gonzalez and Duje Caleta Car were asleep at the back to allow Romain Hamouma to put the visitors ahead after just six minutes.

Denis Bouanga made sure of the victory with a fine strike in the 75th minute despite Andre Villas Boas' changes at half time.

Lille's impressive 1-0 win away to Reims was followed by narrow win at home, with Jonathan David and Burak Yilmaz struggling to score against Metz. It was left to a late goal from substitute Luiz Araujo as Christophe Galtier's men made it two wins out of three in Ligue 1.

Marseille vs Lille Head-to-Head

Marseille did the double over Lille last season, winning by a 2-1 scoreline in both grounds. Overall, l'OM have won six out of their last 10 games against Lille, with LOSC only triumphing twice in that period, while also managing two draws.

Marseille form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Lille form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Marseille vs Lille Team News

Andre Villas Boas welcomes Dario Benedetto back into the fold after he served his suspension against Saint-Etienne. Another of those who received a red card against Paris Saint-Germain, Jordan Amavi, will serve the second game of his three-match ban and is unavailable.

Following Leandro Belardi and Bouna Sarr's unimpressive performances at left-back, summer signing Yuto Nagatomo could make his debut for the club. AVB might also be tempted to make changes in midfield following the disappointment against Saint-Etienne.

Injuries: None

Doubtful:

Suspensions: Jordan Amavi

Christophe Galtier also welcomes a player back from suspension, with Reinildo eligible again. However, Lille's backline has looked impressive in the last two games, so there are unlikely to be any changes.

Portuguese midfield duo Xeka and Renato Sanchez have still not yet recovered from their injuries, with the only change in midfield likely to be Jonathan Ikone for Luiz Araujo. Timothy Weah might also get a look in with Jonathan David struggling to find the net.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Renato Sanches, Xeka

Suspensions: None

Marseille vs Lille Predicted Lineups

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda (GK); Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo; Morgan Sanson, Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman; Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan (GK); Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba; Timothy Weah, Burak Yilmaz

Marseille vs Lille Prediction

Despite the loss to Saint-Etienne, Marseille ought to still go into the game as favourites, as they will be desperate to avoid dropping more points in the early stages of the season.

Dario Benedetto should profit from Dimitri Payet and Florian Thavin troubling Lille's backline. LOSC have been struggling to score and with most of their trio of Jonathans out of form, Lille might return home without any points.

Prediction: Marseille 1-0 Lille