Marseille vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Marseille will host Lorient at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday (January 14), looking to extend their winning run in the league to six.

Following a run of four winless games in October, Les Olympiens won their next five to rediscover their mojo. This run has seen them go up from fifth in the standings to third with 39 points from 18 games.

Igor Tudor's side are looking to remain hot on the heels of leaders and Le Classique rivals PSG, who are eight points ahead of them in the title race.

Lorient, meanwhile, are seven points worse off than Marseille in sixth place, with just one win from their last eight games. Regis Le Bris, who became the club's manager in June last year, can now feel the heat, as his future is under threat.

Marseille vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 previous clashes, Marseille 15-6, with 13 games drawn.

Marseille have won their last six Ligue 1 games against Lorient - their longest winning run against a current top-flight team.

Lorient have not won their last 22 Ligue 1 away games against a team ranked in the top ten before the matchday, with their last such win coming in April 2017 (4-1 at Lyon).

Marseille are just the second team to sit outside Ligue 1's top two positions after 18 games despite having 39 points or more, after Lille in 2013-14 (also 39).

Lorient have won just one of their last eight Ligue 1 games (against Angers on January 1), having won their previous six.

Marseille vs Lorient Prediction

Marseille are flying high and have the momentum firmly in their favour. Besides winning their last five league games, Les Olympiens have also scored 14 goals and could give Lorient a tough run for their money.

Lorient, meanwhile, are struggling right now, so it's difficult to see them getting anything out of the game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Lorient

Marseille vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

