Marseille vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2025

Marseille will invite Lorient to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Friday. Both teams have won just one of their three league games thus far.

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 1-0 loss to Rennes but bounced back with a 5-2 win over Paris FC. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace in that win. In their previous outing before the international break, they lost 1-0 away to Lyon.

The visitors marked their return to the top flight with a 1-0 away loss to Auxerre and registered a convincing 4-0 win over Rennes in their first home game of the season. They failed to build on that form and suffered a 7-1 home defeat to Lille in their previous outing.

Marseille vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 36 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 21 wins. Les Merlus have six wins and nine games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign, and Les Phocéens secured a league double with a 7-3 aggregate score.

Both teams have scored five goals in three league games thus far. Les Merlus have conceded eight goals, four more than the hosts.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins. They have scored at least three goals in seven games in that period.

Lorient have registered just one win in this fixture since 2013, with that triumph registered away from home in 2015. Notably, their last two wins against the hosts have been registered at the Stade Vélodrome.

Marseille vs Lorient Prediction

Les Phocéens have failed to score in two of their three league games thus far, though both were away games. They are on a five-game winning streak at home in Ligue 1, scoring at least four goals in the last four games.

New signings Facundo Medina and Igor Paixão were spotted in training but face late fitness tests before they can make their debut for the club. CJ Egan-Riley is suspended, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is a confirmed absentee.

Les Merlus scored for the second consecutive match in their 7-1 loss to Lille in their previous outing and will look to improve upon their defensive performance. They have lost nine of their last 10 meetings against the hosts, keeping just one clean sheet.

Nathaniel Adjei and Panos Katseris are major doubts for this match, while Bandiougou Fadiga and Pablo Pagis are confirmed absentees.

Les Minots have won their last five home games in this fixture, scoring 15 goals, and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Lorient

Marseille vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

