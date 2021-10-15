Marseille vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lorient visit the Stade Velodrome for a Ligue 1 clash with Marseille on Sunday.

Marseille are currently in fifth place after a solid start to their league campaign, while Lorient are only two spots below them in seventh place.

Will Marseille pick up their first win in three games here, or will Lorient pull off an upset?

Marseille vs Lorient Head-to-Head

After winning four of their first five top-flight games, Marseille were looking like potential title contenders in Ligue 1 this season.

However, they have dropped off in recent weeks and are now on a two-game losing streak, falling to defeats at the hands of Lens and Lille.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side are clearly still dangerous though, with plenty of attacking talent to call upon.

Meanwhile, Lorient have started their 2021-22 campaign well after struggling last season.

They’ve lost just one of their first nine games, and while they’ve only won three, it’s been enough to put them in seventh place.

Most notably, Lorient’s defense has improved dramatically, and only one side have conceded fewer goals than their nine.

In terms of recent results, Marseille have beaten Lorient in four of their last six meetings without suffering a defeat in return.

Marseille form guide (Ligue 1): W-D-L-D-L

Lorient form guide (Ligue 1): W-D-W-D-D

Marseille vs Lorient Team News

Marseille

Cengiz Under has been suspended for Marseille, while Dimitri Payet and Gerson are both doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dimitri Payet, Gerson

Suspended: Cengiz Under

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine has been suspended, while two more players are out with injuries ahead of this encounter.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Adrian Grbic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabien Lemoine

Marseille vs Lorient Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Matteo Guendouzi, Amine Harit, Bamba Dieng

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Igor Silva, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Vincent Le Goff, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Marseille vs Lorient Prediction

It’s probably fair to suggest that Marseille have more talent to call upon than Lorient, but this game may still be a close one.

Marseille will be without their key man in Dimitri Payet, and without him they may struggle to break down Lorient’s tricky defense.

Therefore, a draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Lorient

Edited by Peter P