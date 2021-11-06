Marseille vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Marseille face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently flying high in third place, while Metz are struggling badly down in 19th.

Can Marseille pick up another win, or can Metz kickstart their season somewhat?

Marseille vs Metz Head-to-Head

Marseille have enjoyed an excellent season thus far, and are currently just one point away from second-placed side Nice in the table.

They’ve won six of their opening 12 games, and have only lost twice, with those losses coming at the hands of champions Lille and fellow high-flyers Lens.

Most recently, Jorge Sampaoli’s men overcame Clermont 0-1 thanks to a goal from Cengiz Under, before picking up a draw with Lazio in European action.

Metz, on the other hand, have suffered a horrendous start to their campaign and look set for a difficult season.

They have won just one match thus far, a 1-2 victory over fellow strugglers Brest in late September.

More worryingly, while they picked up a point last weekend against Saint-Etienne, they have also conceded 11 goals in their last four games. It's a far cry from last season, when they had one of Ligue 1's strongest defenses.

Interestingly, the last three meetings between these sides have ended in the same score - 1-1 - including both of their games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Marseille form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Metz form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Marseille vs Metz Team News

Marseille

None of Marseille’s players are currently unavailable for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Metz

Manuel Cabit is out for the season, while two other players are doubtful for this game.

Injured: Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Sikou Niakate, Lenny Joseph

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Metz Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Leonardo Balerdi, Luan Peres, Boubacar Kamara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Jemerson, Fabien Centonze, Habib Maiga, Kevin N’Doram, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Nicolas De Preville

Marseille vs Metz Prediction

This looks like an extremely tricky game for Metz, based on Marseille’s current form and talented squad.

A return to last season’s three-man defense looked to help Metz last weekend, but they still failed to defeat bottom side Saint-Etienne.

With that in mind, a home win seems likely here.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Metz

Edited by Peter P