Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Montpellier lock horns with Igor Tudor's Marseille side in an important clash at the Stade Velodrome on Friday.

Marseille vs Montpellier Preview

Montpellier are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Clermont Foot to a 2-1 victory earlier this month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Les Olympiens defeated Reisms by a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Marseille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have a good recent record against Montpellier and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's eight victories.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Montpellier in Ligue 1 and have won their last three such matches.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Montpellier in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2014.

Marseille have picked up 59 points from their 28 Ligue 1 games so far this season - their highest tally at this stage of a league campaign since the 1998-99 season.

Since Michel Der Zakarian took the reins of the club, Montpellier have won 16 out of a possible 18 points in Ligue 1 - the highest in the competition over the course of this period.

Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction

Marseille have been in excellent form this season and will need to work hard to give PSG a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Cengiz Under have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Montpellier can pack a punch on their day and have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Montpellier

Marseille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes

