Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Marseille will welcome Montpellier to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to third place in the league table with 52 points, one fewer than second-placed Monaco. La Paillade have won just four of their last 29 league games and are at the bottom of the standings with 15 points.

Les Phocéens won 3-2 at home against Toulouse earlier this month, but failed to build on that form and lost 3-0 away at Monaco last week. They failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors suffered their 10th straight defeat last week, as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Angers. They failed to score for the seventh league game in a row and will look to improve upon that record.

Marseille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 86 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 41 wins. Paillade have 22 wins to their name and 23 games have ended in draws.

Les Phocéens extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors to 12 games in the reverse fixture, recording a 5-0 away win in October.

Montpellier have lost 14 of their 15 away games across all competitions this season.

Marseille have seen conclusive results in their last 11 league games, suffering six losses.

As expected, the visitors have the worst goalscoring record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just 21 times in 29 games. Les Phocéens have the joint-second-best attacking record, scoring 57 goals.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Interestingly, the visitors have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction

Les Phocéens have lost just one of their last nine home games while recording six wins. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2014 and are strong favorites. They have won their last two league meetings against the visitors, while scoring nine goals.

Leonardo Balerdi is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts, while Ruben Blanco and Chancellor Mbemba are not in contention to start. Neal Maupay might get the nod to start as the lone striker here.

La Paillade suffered their 10th consecutive loss last week, pushing them further towards relegation. They have lost their last five away games without scoring.

Nikola Maksimovic, Modibo Sagnan, Stefan Dzodic, Axel Guéguin, Yanis Issoufou, and Christopher Jullien will miss this match due to injuries. Bamo Meité is suspended while Andy Delort and Enzo Tchato face late fitness tests.

Considering Paillade's poor run of form and the hosts' impressive recent record in this fixture, we back Phocéens to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Montpellier

Marseille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

