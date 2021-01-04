Marseille vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille will be looking to break into the top four as they host Montpellier at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday.
After suffering a 2-1 defeat in their final game of 2020 against Angers, Marseille will be desperate to get back to winning ways and put things right as they take on Montpellier in midweek. After beating Monaco 2-1, Marseille have now gone three games without a win in the Ligue 1, losing twice and drawing once.
Andre Villas-Boas' men have two matches in hand and they are currently just three points behind fourth placed Rennes. Both Marseille and Rennes have a healthy goal difference of seven which means that if Marseille can beat Montpellier on Wednesday, they will move to fourth on the table and will still have a game in hand.
Meanwhile, Montpellier are winless in their last three games as well and lost their last game of 2012 to Lille after leading 2-1 at the hour mark. Montpellier are eighth on the Ligue 1 table but are just a point behind their Wednesday opponents.
Lack of European football will give Marseille more time to focus on their domestic campaign and we have seen in the past that Marseille pack enough experience and vigor in their side to embark on a good run once again.
Marseille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head
Marseille and Montpellier have played 23 games against each other till date. Marseille have won 12 games while Montpellier have been victorious on seven occasions. Four matches have ended in a draw.
The last time these two sides met was in September 2019 and they played out a 1-1 draw.
Marseille form guide: L-W-L-D-L
Montpellier form guide: L-W-L-D-L
Marseille vs Montpellier Team News
Marseille
Morgan Samson and Jordan Amavi are both sidelined with muscle injuries. Pape Gueye served his suspension by not taking part in Marseille's trip to Angers and is now set to return to the squad.
Injuries: Morgan Samson and Jordan Amavi
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Montpellier
As for Montpellier, Teji Savanier is the only player who will be unavailable for selection against Marseille.
Injuries: Teji Savanier
Doubful: None
Suspensions: None
Marseille vs Montpellier Predicted Lineups
Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo; Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet; Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto
Montpellier (5-3-2): Jonas Omlin; Arnaud Souquet, Pedro Mendes, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza; Florent Mollet, Joris Chotard, Keagan Dolly; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort.
Marseille vs Montpellier Prediction
There's not a lot to separate both teams. Marseille and Montpellier are both desperate to get back to winning ways and the hosts will be looking to make their home advantage count. This could be a tight affair.
Prediction: Marseille 2-1 MontpellierPublished 04 Jan 2021, 20:16 IST