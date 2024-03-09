Marseille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Marseille will entertain Nantes at the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently, recording four wins on the trot in all competitions. In their previous league outing, they registered a thumping 5-1 away win over Clermont Foot, scoring four goals in the second half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third consecutive match.

Their winning run continued in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, recording a 4-0 home win. Aubameyang continued his fine form, scoring a brace.

The visitors have been a bit inconsistent in the league recently, with three losses in their last five games. After a 1-0 away win over Lorient last month, they suffered a 2-0 home loss to Metz last week.

Marseille vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 100th time in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with 45 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals 29 times, and 25 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording five wins.

The hosts have enjoyed a prolific run recently, scoring 16 goals in their last four games while conceding just three times.

Marseille have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home across all competitions this term and have won seven of their last 10 home games.

Nantes, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their away games in 2024, recording three wins in four games. Interestingly, their last two wins in this fixture have come in away games.

Only 17th-placed Metz have suffered more losses (14) than the visitors (13) in Ligue 1 this season. Meanwhile, no team have played more draws than the hosts (9).

Marseille vs Nantes Prediction

Les Phocéens have been in great form, winning four games on the trot. They have scored 16 goals while conceding just three times and will look to build on that form. They have registered three consecutive wins at home against the visitors, scoring eight goals, and are strong favorites.

There are no team news updates for head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who is expected to tweak his starting XI as he looks to navigate through a busy schedule of fixtures.

Les Canaris have registered just two wins in their last 10 league outings, with both coming in away games. They have suffered seven losses in that period while failing to score six times. They have just one win in their last nine meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Kelvin Amian is back from an injury, while Moussa Sissoko is available after serving a suspension. Nicolas Pallois is a doubt with a back injury. Nantes supporters have been banned from traveling to the Vélodrome, which should be a blow for manager Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Considering the upturn in form for the home team and their impressive record in recent meetings against the visitors, Marseille are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Nantes

Marseille vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes