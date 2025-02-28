Marseille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Marseille welcome Nantes to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts are second in the league table, trailing eaders Paris Saint-Germain by 13 points. Nantes, meanwhile, have won five of 23 games and are 14th in the standings.

Marseille saw their winning streak end after three games last week, as they fell to a shock 3-0 loss at Auxerre. They failed to score for the second time in 2025.

Nantes, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after consecutive losses last week, with a 3-1 home triumph over Lens. Louis Leroux scored in the first half, while Moses Simon and Meschak Elia netted after the break.

Marseille vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 101 times across competitions, with Marseille leading 47-29.

Marseille are unbeaten in nine meetings against Nantes, winning seven, including a 2-1 away triumph in the reverse fixture in November.

Marseille have scored at least twice in five of their last six meetings against Nantes.

Marseille are unbeaten in six Ligue 1 home games, winning four, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven.

Nantes have won one of their last 10 Ligue 1 away games, losing five.

Nantes have scored in five of their last six Ligue 1 away games.

Marseille have scored in all but one of their 11 Ligue 1 home games this season.

Marseille vs Nantes Prediction

Marseille have three wins in their last five league games, losing two. They have won three of their four Ligue 1 home games in 2025. They have won their last four home games in this fixture, scoring 10 goals.

Faris Moumbagna, Gaël Lafont, Robinio Vaz and Luiz Felipe are injured, while Bilal Nadir is sick. Derek Cornelius will serve a suspension.

Nantes, meanwhile, have registered one away win in Ligue 1 since August, with that triumph coming against Reims last month. They have won one of their last 11 meetings against Marseille, with that triumph coming at the Stade Vélodrome in 2020.

Nicolas Cozza is suspended, while Tino Kadewere, Adel Mahamoud and Nathan Zézé are injured. Alban Lafont and Fabien Centonze remain excluded from the squad.

Marseille have an impressive recent record in this fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Nantes

Marseille vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

