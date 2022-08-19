Marseille vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Marseille will invite Nantes to the Stade Vélodrome in their upcoming Ligue 1 commitment on Saturday.

Both teams have managed to stay undefeated in their two Ligue 1 games thus far. Marseille kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win over Reims but were held to a 1-1 draw by Brest in their first away game of the season.

Nantes got their season underway with a goalless draw against Angers, just a week after suffering a 4-0 defeat at the Trophee des Champions final against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Nantes took an early lead in their previous league game against Lille, with Simon Moses scoring the club's first goal of the 2022-23 campaign. Ismaily scored in the 76th minute to equalize for Lille as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Marseille vs Nantes Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 93 times across all competitions. As expected, Marseille have a better record with 42 wins to their name. Nantes are winless in their last four meetings against the hosts, though their last two wins in this fixture have come at Saturday's venue.

Nantes have 27 wins to their name while 24 games have ended in draws. Les Phocéens secured a league double over the visitors in the last campaign, with last season's game at Stade Vélodrome ending in a 3-2 win for the hosts.

Marseille form guide (all competitions): D-W

Nantes form guide (all competitions): D-D-L

Marseille vs Nantes Team News

Marseille

Alexis Sanchez did not participate in the latest training sessions with the squad due to some physical problems, while Pau Lopez was included in the squad for the game and might feature.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez.

Doubtful: Pau Lopez.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nantes

Moussa Sissoko is struggling with a muscle injury and is not expected to start for several weeks. Denis Petric is also sidelined and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Moussa Sissoko.

Doubtful: Denis Petric.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Marseille vs Nantes Predicted XIs

Marseille (3-4-2-1): Rubén Blanco (GK); Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Leonardo Balerdi; Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Clauss, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendozi; Dimitri Payet, Gerson; Cedric Bakambu.

Nantes (3-5-2): Alban Lafont (GK); Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah; Ludovic Blas, Quentin Merlin, Samuel Moutoussamy, Marcus Coco, Pedro Chirivella; Moses Simon, Evann Guessand.

Marseille vs Nantes Prediction

Marseille have a solid record against their northern rivals and are the favorites to secure a win at home. Nantes have scored just one goal in their three competitive games this season and might struggle to find the back of the net in this fixture.

The hosts have conceded a goal apiece in their two games this season, so a clean sheet against La Maison Jaune seems unlikely. We back the home team to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Nantes

