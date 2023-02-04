Marseille vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nice lock horns with an impressive Marseille side in an important clash at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Marseille vs Nice Preview

Nice are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Lens to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Les Olympiens eased past Nantes with a comfortable 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Marseille vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have an impressive record against Nice and have won 25 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nice's 12 victories.

Marseille have won 58 out of their 108 matches against Nice in Ligue 1 - the most wins by one team against another in the history of the competition.

After a run of only two victories in 10 matches against Nice in Ligue 1, Marseille have won nine of their last 11 such matches in the competition.

Marseille have won their last five home games against Nice in Ligue 1 and only have a better record in this regard against Troyes among the other top-flight teams.

Marseille have won seven of their last eight matches in Ligue 1 - as many victories as they had managed in their first 13 games in the competition.

Nice have lost only one of their last 12 games in Ligue 1 and have managed to win six of these matches.

Marseille vs Nice Prediction

Marseille have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Cengiz Under and Alexis Sanchez have been effective this season and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Nice can pack a punch on the day and have pulled off a number of upsets over the past year. Marseille are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Nice

Marseille vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes

