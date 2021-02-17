Marseille vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Tonight sees a single clash in Ligue 1, as Marseille play host to Nice in a catch-up game.

The game was initially scheduled for 21 November, only for a COVID-19 breakout within the Nice squad to force the match to be postponed.

After a crisis period, Marseille are in a disappointing ninth position in the table right now. Meanwhile, Nice are currently five places below them in 14th.

Marseille vs Nice Head-to-Head

Despite sacking boss Andre Villas-Boas in early February, Marseille’s form has still not improved.

Last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up have not won a game since 6 January, and have only collected six points from a possible 32 since the beginning of 2021.

Caretaker boss Nasser Larguet has thus far overseen two draws and a loss, but last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Bordeaux was quite disastrous. Leonardo Balerdi and Dario Benedetto were both sent off, reducing Marseille to nine men.

Currently in 14th place, Nice have only won three league games since the arrival of manager Adrian Ursea in December.

They defeated Angers on 7 February, and then followed that with a Coupe de France win over Nimes last Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, they fell to defeat against Paris St. Germain last weekend. They will be desperate to pick up as many points as possible here.

Recent results between these sides largely favor Marseille, who have won the last six meetings, including a 1-2 victory over Nice on 28 August.

Marseille form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Nice form guide: L-L-W-W-L

⚪🔵 𝙼̲𝙰̲𝚃̲𝙲̲𝙷̲𝙳̲𝙰̲𝚈̲ ⚪🔵#OMOGCN is coming right up! Kickoff set for 21h00 CET.



🎨 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗻𝘆 x @mtransversale pic.twitter.com/dcPifF7bk6 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) February 17, 2021

Marseille vs Nice Team News

Marseille

Marseille have a number of issues leading into this game. Alvaro Gonzalez is injured, Hiroki Sakai is a doubt, and Dario Benedetto and Leonardo Balerdi are both suspended.

Three players – Arkadiusz Milik, Olivier Ntcham and Pol Lirola – are also ineligible, as they were signed after this game should’ve been played.

Injured: Alvaro Gonzalez

Doubtful: Hiroki Sakai

Suspended: Dario Benedetto, Leonardo Balerdi

Unavailable: Arkadiusz Milik, Olivier Ntcham, Pol Lirola

Nice

Nice have even more issues than Marseille in terms of injuries. Youcef Atal, Dante, Danilo, Kasper Dolberg, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Jordan Lotomba are all on the sidelines. William Saliba and Jean-Clair Todibo are also ineligible.

Advertisement

Injured: Youcef Atal, Dante, Danilo, Kasper Dolberg, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Jordan Lotomba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: William Saliba, Jean-Clair Todibo

Marseille vs Nice Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Yuto Nagatomo, Boubacar Kamara, Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Michael Cuisance, Pape Gueye, Valentin Rongier, Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain, Dimitri Payet

Nice predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Andy Pelmard, Robson Bambu, Stanley N’Soki, Hassane Kamara, Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Pierre Lees-Melou, Rony Lopes, Amine Gouiri, Myziane Maolida

Marseille vs Nice Prediction

This is a worrying game for Marseille, particularly as Nice seem to have improved in recent weeks. OM’s form has been awful for a while now and their caretaker boss doesn’t seem to be able to turn things around.

However, the sheer number of first-team stars that Nice have injured will make this a challenging encounter for them too.

With that in mind, a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Nice