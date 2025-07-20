Marseille vs Olympique Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2025

Marseille will take on Olympique Charleroi in a preseason friendly on Monday. Les Phocéens are set to play their first friendly behind closed doors against Excelsior Maassluis on Sunday. Les Dogues, meanwhile, will be in action for the fifth time in the preseason.

Les Phocéens had concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording four wins. They had scored 17 goals in these games while conceding one goal apiece in four. They had suffered just one loss in the preseason in 2024.

The Mastiffs had endured a winless run in their first three friendlies but bounced back with a 3-1 home win over Emmen last week. They will play just two more friendlies later this month before getting their 2025-26 campaign underway in August.

Marseille vs Olympique Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Les Phocéens have met Belgian teams nine times thus far. They have a decent record in these games, recording four wins. They have suffered two losses while playing out three draws.

They last met a Belgian team in a friendly in 2023 and suffered a 1-0 away loss to KAS Eupen.

Les Dogues will take on a French team for the first time.

The Mastiffs have conceded one goal apiece in three of their four friendlies thus far.

Les Phocéens have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games.

Les Minots went unbeaten in their last four friendlies in the 2024 preseason, recording three wins. They had scored three goals apiece in these wins.

Les Phocéens have scored at least three goals in four of their last five games.

Marseille vs Olympique Charleroi Prediction

Les Phocéens had concluded their season on a two-game winning streak, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form in the preseason. Notably, they suffered a defeat in their previous meeting against a Belgian side in 2023.

Les Dogues registered their first win of the preseason last week and will look to continue that form. They have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games in all competitions.

Considering Les Minots' goalscoring form in the final phase of the 2024-25 season and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Olympique Charleroi

Marseille vs Olympique Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

