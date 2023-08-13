Marseille vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023 

Marseille host Panathinaikos at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday (August 14) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Ligue 1 side are trailing 1-0 in the tie after a narrow defeat in the first leg in Greece last week. Bernard scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute, while Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off for Marseille after the hour mark.

Aiming for their second consecutive Champions League appearance, the Olympians need to win the decider at home by at least two goals to reach the playoffs.

Marseille's confidence is perhaps restored after their opening day in the French top flight last weekend. Marcelino's side beat Reims 2-1 at home, fighting back from an early deficit.

Junya Ito put Reims ahead in the tenth minute, but Azzedine Ounahi equalised for Marseille 13 minutes later. Vitinha then struck the winner for Marseille in the 73rd minute as they began their new top-flight campaign with all three points.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos made their last appearance in the Champions League 13 years ago, in the 2010-11 season. Since then, the Shamrocks have been knocked out in the qualifiers.

This season, Ivan Jovanovic's side overcame Dnipro-1 in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers, 5-3 on aggregate. Their 3-1 away win proved crucial, as Panathinaikos were held to a 2-2 draw at home in the second leg.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only their second competitive meeting.

Marseille have faced Greek sides on 11 occasions, winning seven times.

Before Panathinaikos, Olympiakos are the only Greek side that have beaten Marseille in Europe: 1-0 in November 2011 and October 2020, both in the Champions League group stage.

Panathinaikos have won just one of their last four Champions League qualifiers: a 3-1 win over Dnipro-1 this season.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Marseille are a better side on paper but underperformed in the first leg. In the decider at home, the Ligue 1 outfit have a good chance of bouncing back. Panathinaikos won't go down without a fight but will likely go down.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Panathinaikos

Marseille vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No