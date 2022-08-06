Marseille vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2022

Marseille will entertain Reims at the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 action on Sunday as they get their league campaigns underway.

The home team finished second in the league table last season but Reims were only able to secure a mid-table finish, finishing 12th in the standings.

Marseille had a poor run in the pre-season, winning just one of their five friendly games. They suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Serie A champions AC Milan in their friendly fixture on Sunday and will be looking to kick off their campaign with a win.

Reims fared slightly better than the home side in the pre-season, recording three wins and playing out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in their final friendly game on Sunday.

Marseille vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 66 times across all competitions since 1945. Reims have traditionally been the better side in this fixture with a 31-19 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

Marseille are undefeated in their last four games against Les rouges et blancs and recorded a 1-0 away game when they last met in a league fixture in April.

Marseille have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five home matches against Reims in all competitions.

The two sides met in the opening fixture of the 2019-20 campaign. Reims managed to secure a 1-0 win in that game, which was their last win in this fixture.

Marseille's last home win against Stade Reims was in 2016 and the last two games at Sunday's venue between the two sides have ended in 1-1 draws.

Marseille vs Reims Prediction

Les Phocéens produces some solid displays at the end of last season and will be looking to tap into that form in this fixture. They will have home advantage which should work in their favor.

Reims finished with a poorer goalscoring and defending record than the home team in the league last season. They had a slow start last season and did not record a win until after the fifth game of the campaign.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair and the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 1-0 Reims

Marseille vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Dimitri Payet to score or assist any time - Yes.

