Marseille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Marseille will welcome Rennes to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Strasbourg last week. They bounced back to winning ways in the UEFA Europa League with a 4-3 win over Ajax on Thursday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero in that match, scoring a hat-trick and bagging the match-winner from the penalty spot in added time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games in the league last week. Goals from Amine Gouiri, Benjamin Bourigeaud, and Arthur Theate helped them to a 3-1 home win over Reims. The win helped them climb to 10th place in the league table and they now lead the hosts by a point and two place in the league table.

They played Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, recording a 3-0 win.

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 127 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 55 wins. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals 35 times and 37 games have ended in draws.

They met three times last season, twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Coupe de France. The hosts were unbeaten in these games, recording two wins and playing out a draw.

Marseille are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, recording six wins in nine games.

Rennes, meanwhile, are winless in their travels in Ligue 1 this term, failing to score in three of the five away games.

The visitors are winless in their last six away meetings against the hosts, suffering three defeats. Five games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Les Phocéens are winless in their last four league outings, scoring just once in that period. They registered an emphatic win in the Europa League in midweek and will look to build on that form in this match. They are unbeaten at home this season and should have the upper hand in this match.

Gennaro Gattuso will be without the services of Valentin Rongier through a knee injury while Pape Guèye continues to serve his suspension imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Joaquin Correa was at the receiving end of a rough tackle from Steven Berghuis in the Europa League and has picked up an ankle injury, which will keep him out of this game.

Les Rennais have won three of their last four games across all competitions, scoring at least thrice in three games in that period. They are winless in away games in Ligue 1 this season, which is a cause for concern.

Bruno Génésio was let go by the club after a poor run of form and Julien Stéphan has returned as the head coach for a second stint. He has an almost full-strength squad for the game, with only defender Guela Doué absent through a suspension. He has recorded wins in his first two games in charge and will look to make it three wins on the trot.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Rennes

Marseille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Gouiri to score or assist any time - Yes