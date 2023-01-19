Marseille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023

Marseille will entertain Rennes at Stade Velodrome in the Round of 32 of the French Cup on Friday (January 20).

The hosts overcame Hyeres in the previous round, thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Bamba Dieng. Eric Bailly was sent off in the 15th minute, but Marseille avoided a slip-up against the fourth tier side.

Rennes, meanwhile, secured their place in this round with a hard-earned win against Bordeaux. Benjamin Bourigeaud gave them a 23rd-minute lead before Jeremy Doku restored their advantage after Bordeaux had equalized through Josh Maja.

Marseille won 3-1 against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Rennes beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at home.

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have locked horns 119 times across competitions, including six previous Coupe de France meetings. Marseille lead 50-34.

Marseille have been the dominant side in Coupe de France meetings, leading 4-0.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games at home against Rennes, with their Ligue 1 meeting in September ending in a 1-1 draw.

Marseille boast a better attacking and defensive record in Ligue 1 this season than Rennes. They have outscored the visitors 39-36 and have conceded four fewer goals (16-20) after 19 games.

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Les Phoceens have seen an upturn in form, winning their last seven games, scoring 19 goals and conceding five.

Marseille look to be on good touch at the moment and will start as the favourites at home. Rennes, meanwhile, have just one win in their last five away games, so Marseille could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Rennes

Marseille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Benjamin Bourigeaud to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes