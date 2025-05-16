Marseille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Marseille play host to Rennes in their final Ligue 1 game of the 2024-25 season at the Stade Velodrome this Saturday.

Ad

Marseille are set to finish in either second or third place, and will definitely qualify for next season's Champions League. Rennes, meanwhile, are down in 11th and can finish one spot higher at best.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have won four of their last six games with Rennes, including a victory over them earlier this season. Rennes have not won in any of their last six visits to the Stade Velodrome dating back to 2019.

Marseille have won four of their last six games in Ligue 1, and will come into this match unbeaten in four after beating Lille last weekend. A win here - or a result at least equal to Monaco's - would guarantee them second place, a solid achievement for Roberto de Zerbi's first campaign.

Rennes also won last weekend, pulling off what was a substantial upset over Nice. Despite this, even a win here will not allow them to finish in the top half of the table, the second season in a row this has been the case after four top-six finishes.

Rennes have drawn the fewest games in Ligue 1 this season, with only two of their matches ending with honours even. The last of those matches came way back on October 19.

Marseille's Mason Greenwood is currently second in the scoring charts with 19 goals, behind only Ousmane Dembele of PSG. Two goals here would mean he would tie Dembele to be Ligue 1's top scorer in his first season there.

Ad

Trending

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

Given that Rennes have little to play for here, it's unlilkely that they'll go for broke this weekend. Even if they do, their away form has been poor all season and Marseille seem to have hit a groove in the past few weeks.

Given Marseille could do with a win here to sew up second place, then, expect them to get it, perhaps scoring a few goals in the process.

Ad

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Rennes

Marseille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in seven of Marseille's last 8 games).

Tip 3: Mason Greenwood to score for Marseille - Yes (Greenwood has four goals in his last six games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More