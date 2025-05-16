Marseille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Marseille play host to Rennes in their final Ligue 1 game of the 2024-25 season at the Stade Velodrome this Saturday.
Marseille are set to finish in either second or third place, and will definitely qualify for next season's Champions League. Rennes, meanwhile, are down in 11th and can finish one spot higher at best.
So who will come out on top this weekend?
Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Marseille have won four of their last six games with Rennes, including a victory over them earlier this season. Rennes have not won in any of their last six visits to the Stade Velodrome dating back to 2019.
- Marseille have won four of their last six games in Ligue 1, and will come into this match unbeaten in four after beating Lille last weekend. A win here - or a result at least equal to Monaco's - would guarantee them second place, a solid achievement for Roberto de Zerbi's first campaign.
- Rennes also won last weekend, pulling off what was a substantial upset over Nice. Despite this, even a win here will not allow them to finish in the top half of the table, the second season in a row this has been the case after four top-six finishes.
- Rennes have drawn the fewest games in Ligue 1 this season, with only two of their matches ending with honours even. The last of those matches came way back on October 19.
- Marseille's Mason Greenwood is currently second in the scoring charts with 19 goals, behind only Ousmane Dembele of PSG. Two goals here would mean he would tie Dembele to be Ligue 1's top scorer in his first season there.
Marseille vs Rennes Prediction
Given that Rennes have little to play for here, it's unlilkely that they'll go for broke this weekend. Even if they do, their away form has been poor all season and Marseille seem to have hit a groove in the past few weeks.
Given Marseille could do with a win here to sew up second place, then, expect them to get it, perhaps scoring a few goals in the process.
Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Rennes
Marseille vs Rennes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in seven of Marseille's last 8 games).
Tip 3: Mason Greenwood to score for Marseille - Yes (Greenwood has four goals in his last six games).