Marseille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022

Marseille will host Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 18) at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille have enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign. They are keeping pace with league leaders Paris St. Germain after going unbeaten in their first seven games.

The only time they’ve dropped points in the league this season is in a 1-1 draw with Brest in mid-August. However, their Champions League results haven’t been so positive, losing to Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt and seem likely to drop into the Europa League.

Rennes, meanwhile, are sixth in the league standings after a mixed start to their campaign.

However, they are unbeaten in their last three games and are coming off an excellent 5-0 thrashing of newly promoted Auxerre.

In European competition, they picked up a 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce this week, leaving them atop their UEFA Europa League group.

Marseille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have the joint-tightest defence in Ligue 1 alongside Paris St. Germain, conceding just four goals in seven games.

The hosts have won eight of their last nine home games in Ligue 1, including a 2-0 victory over Rennes last September. In fact, Rennes have not won at the Stade Velodrome since 2017.

Ten different players have scored for Rennes this season, although two were scored by Gaetan Laborde, who has now left for Nice.

Rennes have only kept one clean sheet in Ligue 1 this season - in their 5-0 win over Auxerre last weekend.

Recent results between the two teams have been mixed, with three wins for Marseille, two for Rennes and one draw.

Marseille vs Rennes Prediction

This should be a difficult game to call. Marseille have been in imperious form in Ligue 1 this season. However, Rennes are a difficult match for them and appear to be finding their feet after their big win last weekend.

Rennes’ exertions on Thursday against Fenerbahce might give them a bit of fatigue coming into this one, though. That could make a difference, as Marseille have looked excellent at home in recent months.

This game should be tight, but the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Rennes

Marseille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Marseille win.

Tip 2: Game to see over 2.5 goals – YES (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Marseille’s last seven home games).

Tip 3: Alexis Sanchez to score for Marseille – YES (Sanchez has scored four goals in his last four Ligue 1 games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far