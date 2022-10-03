Marseille vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2022

Marseille will entertain Sporting at the Stade Vélodrome in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday.

The two teams have endured contrasting fortunes in their two games in the competition thus far. Marseille have suffered back-to-back losses and are yet to open their goalscoring record.

However, Sporting have won two games in a row and did not concede a goal in those wins. They are at the top of the Group D standings, while the hosts are last.

Marseille suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home in their previous group stage game against Eintracht Frankfurt. They resumed their Ligue 1 campaign following the international break with an impressive 3-0 win and will be looking to continue that momentum here.

Sporting scored twice after the 90th minute in their previous group stage game against Tottenham Hotspur. They also scored three goals in their first Primeira Liga game since the international break, securing a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente on Friday.

Marseille vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, with their previous two encounters coming in friendly games in 2017 and 2018. Olympique Marseille have a win in these games while the other match ended in a draw.

Sporting are one of the four teams to have kept clean sheets in the first two games of the competition, with Club Brugge, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich being the other three sides to do so.

On the flip side, Marseille are one of the four teams in the competition without a goal to their name in the first two games of the competition.

Marseille have a poor record in their recent games in the Champions League and have lost 16 of their last 17 matches (group stage and knockout rounds). They have also failed to find the back of the net in seven of their last eight Champions League games.

Sporting have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last three games in the competition.

Marseille vs Sporting Prediction

Marseille and Sporting both returned to winning ways following the international break and will be looking to continue that momentum here. Les Phocéens are undefeated at home in Ligue 1 but suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first home game of the Champions League against Frankfurt. They have not been able to replicate their league form in the Champions League this term.

Leões have just one loss in their last six games across all competitions and will be keen on maintaining their 100% record in their trip to southern France. Given the form of the two sides in the competition, a narrow win for the visitors seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Marseille 0-1 Sporting

Marseille vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Gonçalves to score or assist anytime - Yes

