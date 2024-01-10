Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2024

Marseille will entertain Strasbourg at the Stade Vélodrome in their first Ligue 1 game of 2024 on Friday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing, with Jordan Veretout scoring in the 52nd minute after Khalil Fayad had put Montpellier in the lead in the first half.

They had a better outing in their first match of the year in the Coupe de France against Thionville Lusitanos on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the match-winner in the 62nd minute.

The visitors concluded 2023 with a 2-1 home win over Lille and made it four wins on the trot on Saturday, defeating Avoine 4-0 in the Coupe de France. Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring in the 14th minute, Moïse Sahi bagged a brace and Mohamed Bechikh added the fourth goal in the 89th minute.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 111 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 51 wins. The visitors have 28 wins in this fixture and 32 games have ended in draws.

The last three meetings have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November. Last season, their two meetings in Ligue 1 ended in 2-2 stalemates.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording four wins. This season, they are unbeaten at home in the league, keeping six clean sheets in eight games.

Strasbourg are winless in away Ligue 1 games against the hosts in the 21st century. They have just one win in their last 18 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming on penalties in the Copa de La Ligue in 2018.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Phocéens are unbeaten at home across all competitions and have won their last four home outings. They are unbeaten at home in the Ligue 1 against the visitors since 1997, recording 10 wins in 15 games in that period.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Valentin Rongier and Joaquin Correa are nursing injuries. Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye, Amine Harit, Azzedine Ounahi, Chancel Mbemba, and Simon Ngapandouetnbu are with their respective national teams at the 2023 AFCON.

François Mughe is a doubt while Jean Onana has joined the club on loan from Besiktas and should start here.

Les Bleu et Blanc head into the match on a four-game winning run across all competitions and will look to make it five wins on the trot. They have drawn their last three meetings against the hosts, though they are winless against them in the league since 2005.

Head coach Patrick Vieira is without the services of Lebo Mothiba, who is out with a knee injury. Thomas Delaine and Emmanuel Emegha are also not fully fit while Ismaël Doukouré faces a late fitness test.

Jean-Eudes Aholou has an illness while Lucas Perrin is suspended. Saidou Sow is on international duty at the 2023 AFCON and will play no part in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the lengthy absentee list, they are expected to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Strasbourg

Marseille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes