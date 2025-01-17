Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19 2025

Marseille take on Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome this Sunday.

Marseille are still riding high under Roberto de Zerbi, and are 2nd in the table right now. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are in a mid-table spot in 9th.

So can Marseille pick up another win this weekend or will Strasbourg produce a mild upset?

Marseille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While form would dictate that Marseille should be the favourites in this game, they do not actually have a good recent record against Strasbourg. They have only beaten their visitors this weekend once in their last six meetings, back in May 2022.

Marseille are currently riding a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, although they were eliminated from the Coupe de France by Lille this week following a penalty shoot-out. Their form has seen them open a five-point gap in second place, leaving third-place Monaco in their wake somewhat.

Strasbourg are also on their best run of the campaign, having won their last three matches in a row. Adding in Coupe de France matches, they've won five in a row, although they did require penalties to get past fifth-tier side Thaon this week.

Marseille are Ligue 1's second-top scorers with a total of 39 goals so far, putting them behind only Paris St. Germain. Interestingly, though, they are one of only three sides to have more goals than Strasbourg, despite this weekend's away team being in 9th.

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is now Ligue 1's joint-top scorer alongside Lille's Jonathan David. Both men have scored eleven thus far, with Greenwood scoring against Rennes last weekend.



Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Given the good form of both of these sides, this should be a close game to call. Both sides are more than capable of scoring plenty, as they are among just four Ligue 1 sides to have more than 30 goals right now.

While Marseille do have the home advantage, then, it's worth noting that Strasbourg defeated them earlier in the campaign, handing them their first loss of the season.

However, this game definitely feels better suited to Roberto de Zerbi's side, as they really appear to have hit a stride in recent games, conceding just five goals in their last six games.

We can expect goals here, and the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Marseille 3-2 Strasbourg

Marseille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Marseille's last ten games).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Marseille and Strasbourg are amongst Ligue 1's four highest-scoring sides).

