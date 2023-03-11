Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Marseille play host to Strasbourg this Sunday in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are currently in second place in the table behind champions-elect Paris St. Germain, but only four points separate them from both third-placed Monaco and fourth-placed Lens. For the most part, though, they’ve been in good form in recent weeks.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are only separated from the relegation zone on goal difference. They have just 22 points to their name, and so with 19th-placed Troyes just two points behind them, they could easily find themselves mired in a battle against the drop in the upcoming weeks.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Strasbourg, and have won four of their last six games against them at the Stade Velodrome. The last time Strasbourg visited them, Marseille destroyed them 4-0.

Marseille have won ten of their last 13 Ligue 1 matches, and put together a run of six wins in a row between early November and mid-January. Their last match saw them defeat fellow high-flyers Rennes 0-1 in an impressive showing.

Strasbourg’s form has improved in 2023, and they’ve picked up three of their four victories this season since the turn of the year. However, they have won just once in their last four games, and last week lost to fellow strugglers Brest.

Marseille’s Jonathan Clauss has registered eight assists this season, more than any other Ligue 1 player outside of Paris St. Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Strasbourg have only scored five goals in their last six games, and with 30 to their name, have been one of Ligue 1’s more profligate sides this season.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Given their good performance against Rennes last weekend, Marseille will likely come into this game with plenty of confidence. They have lost twice in their last five games, but both losses came to stronger sides than Strasbourg.

The away side, meanwhile, suffered one of their worst defeats in recent games last weekend against fellow strugglers Brest, and that loss is likely to have greatly knocked their self-belief.

Strasbourg have not been leaking too many goals recently, so don’t expect a heavy win for Marseille, but the home side should be able to come out on top regardless.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Strasbourg

Marseille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille win.

Tip 2: Marseille to score at least two goals – Yes (Marseille have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 home matches against Strasbourg).

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Strasbourg have drawn a blank in their last three losses in Ligue 1).

