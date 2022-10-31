Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022

Marseille will entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 1).

Two spots for the knockouts will be up for grabs on the final day of action in Group D, with leaders Tottenham and last-placed Marseille separated by just two points. A draw will be sufficient for Spurs to book their place in the Round of 16, while Marseille need a win.

Both teams have won twice in five games in Europe this season. Marseille have lost their other three, while Spurs have one defeat and two draws. Tottenham secured a crucial point against Sporting on matchday five, thanks to Rodrigo Bentancur's 80th equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Marseille, meanwhile, fell 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Matteo Guendouzi scoring on successive matchdays.

Marseille's winless run across competitions continued on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Tottenham, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur helped Spurs to all three points.

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Richarlison scored a second-half brace in Spurs' 2-0 win.

The hosts are winless in their last four games across competitions, not scoring in two.

Three of the last five games across competitions for both teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Marseille have lost their last two games at home, scoring just once.

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

The hosts are winless in their last four games as they seek a return to winning ways at home.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning momentum. Considering the stakes on offer, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 Tottenham

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tottenham to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Harry Kane to score any time - Yes

