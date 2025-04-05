Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Marseille will welcome Toulouse to the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have dropped to third place in the standings, though they trail the second-placed Monaco by just one point. Les Violets have won nine of their 27 games and are 11th in the standings with 34 points.

Les Phocéens have seen a drop in form recently and have lost four of their last five league games. They suffered a third consecutive loss last week, as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Reims. Valentin Rongier bagged a consolation goal for them in the 78th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last three league games. They suffered their second consecutive loss last week, falling to a 4-2 home defeat to Brest. Vincent Sierro and Joshua King added goals in the second half.

Marseille vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 99 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 49 wins. Les Violets have 21 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

Les Phocéens extended their unbeaten streak in this fixture to 15 games with a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Marseille have lost just one of their last eight Ligue 1 home games while recording five wins.

Toulouse have lost just one of their last seven away games in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have outscored Violets 54-36 in 27 league games this season. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (33).

Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Phocéens have lost their last three league games, scoring one goal apiece in the last two games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in Ligue 1 against the visitors since 2012 and will look to build on that form.

Pierre Émile Hojbjerg, Luiz Felipe, Leonardo Balerdi, and Faris Moumbagna are confirmed absentees for this match. Amine Gouiri and Bilal Nadir missed training and their involvement is doubtful. Amine Harit is back in training and might start from the bench.

Le Téfécé have suffered two consecutive defeats, conceding six goals and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in five of their last six away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Zakaria Aboukhlal, Rasmus Nicolaisen, and Nicklas Schmidt remain sidelined with injuries but Frank Magri is back from a suspension and in contention to start.

While Marseille have been the dominant side in this fixture, considering their recent form, we expect the visitors to hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 Toulouse

Marseille vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More